Cadillac
Published

The electric Cadillac Escalade's 'smart' name revealed

GM filed trademarks for Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL names

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Cadillac plans to introduce an electric version of its flagship Escalade SUV by 2025 and it's apparently decided what to call it.

GM's design office posted this sketch of a possible look for future Cadillac SUVs on its Instagram account in 2020.

GM's design office posted this sketch of a possible look for future Cadillac SUVs on its Instagram account in 2020. (GM)

General Motors last week filed for new U.S. trademarks covering the Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL names.

The current Escalade is offered in a standard model and long-wheelbase Escalade ESV, which explains the addition of the IQL filing.

The Escalade is currently Cadillac's most expensive model.

The Escalade is currently Cadillac's most expensive model. (Cadillac)

CarBuzz reported that GM has also filed for protection in the UK and Austria.

The Lyriq will be Cadillac's first all-electric model when it goes on sale next year.

The Lyriq will be Cadillac's first all-electric model when it goes on sale next year. (Cadillac)

As it shifts to an all-electric lineup, Cadillac is rebranding its lineup with names that end with "iq" such as the Lyriq that goes on sale next year, but knows the Escalade brand is too strong to abandon entirely. The electric version will be built on the Ultium platform debuting with the 2023 GMC Hummer EV.

GM has not yet officially confirmed the trademarks will be used, but has indicated that it will sell an electric version of the Escalade alongside the conventional model for a few years before it eliminates internal combustion engines by 2030.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos