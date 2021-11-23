The electric Cadillac Escalade's 'smart' name revealed

Cadillac plans to introduce an electric version of its flagship Escalade SUV by 2025 and it's apparently decided what to call it.

General Motors last week filed for new U.S. trademarks covering the Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL names.

The current Escalade is offered in a standard model and long-wheelbase Escalade ESV, which explains the addition of the IQL filing.

CarBuzz reported that GM has also filed for protection in the UK and Austria.

As it shifts to an all-electric lineup, Cadillac is rebranding its lineup with names that end with "iq" such as the Lyriq that goes on sale next year, but knows the Escalade brand is too strong to abandon entirely. The electric version will be built on the Ultium platform debuting with the 2023 GMC Hummer EV.

GM has not yet officially confirmed the trademarks will be used, but has indicated that it will sell an electric version of the Escalade alongside the conventional model for a few years before it eliminates internal combustion engines by 2030.