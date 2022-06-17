GMC Hummer EV prices increasing by $6,250

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On a very expensive truck.

GMC has announced a price increase for the Hummer EV pickup and upcoming Hummer EV SUV.

Both models will see an increase of $6,250 across their ranges that goes into effect on Saturday, June 18.

The Hummers are currently priced from $79,995 to $110,295, with only the most expensive models expected to be delivered this calendar year.

GMC says the adjustment is due to rising costs for commodity parts, technology and logistics.

Tesla also raised the prices of all its vehicles this week from $3,500 to $6,000.

Electric vehicles have been particularly affected by the ongoing supply chain issues due to the materials needed to produce their battery packs.

The good news for the more than 77,500 people who already have a reservation for a Hummer is that their prices are locked in, and that applies to anyone who places one before June 18.