1968 Dodge Charger returns as modern Quicksilver muscle car

The latest Dodge Challenger was inspired by the brand's muscle cars from the 1960s, and now there is a way to make it look even more like one of them.

California custom car company Exomod Concepts has designed a new body for the Challenger that turns it into a 1968 Charger, if only skin deep.

It has finished seven of the C68 Carbon builds, and 10 more with updates are on the way.

The latest is nicknamed Quicksilver.

AMERICA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM CAR WINNERS REVEALED

It uses the platform of a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which is powered by a 807 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine.

The drivetrain remains intact, but the body has been replaced with lightweight carbon fiber panels that make it four inches wider than the original Charger.

"It’s lighter and faster than the Challenger it started out as, and it looks like the late ‘60s Chargers we grew up with," Exomod Concepts CEO Rick Katzeff said. "It really is the best of both worlds."

The swap reduces the Challenger's weight by 400 pounds, but the changes did not stop there.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The engine compartment has been dressed up, and the brakes updated with Brembo six-piston calipers and large 15.7-inch rotors.

The car also gets a set of 20-inch Forgeline wheels that are 10 inches wide in the front and 12 inches in the rear.

The entire build took 1,500 hours to complete, and the work is reflected in the price.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS AUTOS APP

Quicksilver is listed at $345,000, which is for times what a stock Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye goes for, but it does retain the factory warranty.