©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

1968 Dodge Charger returns as modern Quicksilver muscle car

Carbon fiber carbon copy of the classic

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The latest Dodge Challenger was inspired by the brand's muscle cars from the 1960s, and now there is a way to make it look even more like one of them.

California custom car company Exomod Concepts has designed a new body for the Challenger that turns it into a 1968 Charger, if only skin deep.

It has finished seven of the C68 Carbon builds, and 10 more with updates are on the way.

The latest is nicknamed Quicksilver.

The Exomod Customs Quicksilver is built on a modern Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye platform.

It uses the platform of a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which is powered by a 807 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine.

It retains the Challenger's 807 hp V8.

The drivetrain remains intact, but the body has been replaced with lightweight carbon fiber panels that make it four inches wider than the original Charger.

"It’s lighter and faster than the Challenger it started out as, and it looks like the late ‘60s Chargers we grew up with," Exomod Concepts CEO Rick Katzeff said. "It really is the best of both worlds." 

Exomod Customs designed the carbon fiber body.

The swap reduces the Challenger's weight by 400 pounds, but the changes did not stop there.

The engine compartment has been dressed up, and the brakes updated with Brembo six-piston calipers and large 15.7-inch rotors.

Quicksilver weighs 400 pounds less than a Challenger.

The car also gets a set of 20-inch Forgeline wheels that are 10 inches wide in the front and 12 inches in the rear.

The car's styling is a widebody take on the 1968 Dodge Charger's.

The entire build took 1,500 hours to complete, and the work is reflected in the price.

Quicksilver is listed at $345,000, which is for times what a stock Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye goes for, but it does retain the factory warranty.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.