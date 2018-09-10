Several killed in weekend flooding in Kentucky and Missouri

Several people have been reported killed in weekend flooding spawned by the remnants of last week's Tropical Storm Gordon.

Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells the Courier Journal a taxi was submerged by flash floods there Saturday night after rising water stalled the car. The driver was later found dead. The driver's identity wasn't immediately released.

Morehead, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Tom Trent tweeted Sunday afternoon that a city child was swept into a culvert by rushing water. Trent tweeted later that nearly 50 first responders would continue searching for the child Monday.

And on Friday, a sheriff's deputy in western Missouri died after his patrol car was swept away by floodwaters. It happened in Fair Grove, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.