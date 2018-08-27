Jacksonville gaming tournament shooter had been hospitalized for mental illness, documents show

The gunman who opened fire on a "Madden NFL 19" tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday was hospitalized previously for mental illness, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press.

Divorce filings from the parents of 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore showed that as a teenager he was hospitalized twice in psychiatric facilities and was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications, the AP reported Monday.

Katz, a competitor at the gaming event, had two handguns and extra ammunition inside the restaurant where the competition was taking police, officials said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The divorce filings showed that Katz's parents disagreed deeply on how to care for their son. Katz's father claimed his estranged wife was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness as part of the couple's long-running and acrimonious custody battle. They divorced in 2007.

Katz legally purchased his firearms — .45 caliber and 9mm handguns — in Baltimore, Maryland, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters. He bought them within the past month from a licensed dealer, officials said.

Police said there was no indication that Katz planned his shooting prior to Sunday. He had lost in the tournament earlier in the day.

The suspect shot and killed two people at the event inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant of The Jacksonville Landing before turning the gun on himself, police said. Katz also shot 10 others, all of whom were expected to recover from their injuries.

Williams said it was clear Katz "targeted other gamers" at the competition.

Police, however, "have yet to determine a concrete motive" in the case, which remains under investigation by several agencies. Both Katz's mother and father "have so far been fully cooperative" with the FBI.

Eli Clayton, 22, of California, and Taylor Robertson, 27, of West Virginia, were identified by the gaming community and family members as the victims who were fatally shot on Sunday.

Dot City Gaming remembered the deceased as "great competitors and well-loved members of the 'Madden' community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.