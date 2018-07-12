Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, police seeking driver

Police in San Bernardino, California, are looking for a driver who killed a pregnant woman during a hit-and-run late Wednesday night.

The pregnant woman was seen on surveillance footage crossing an intersection at West Highland Avenue and North Medical Center Drive around 11:30 p.m., Fox 11 reported.

Just as she was about to finish crossing, the woman was hit by a speeding driver. Both the woman and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a female, only stopped after hitting the pregnant woman when she crashed into a tree. Someone reportedly picked her up from there, and they fled the area.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the San Bernardino Police Department.