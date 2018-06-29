Connecticut man who shot parents to death sentenced to 55 years in prison

A Connecticut man who shot and killed his parents in 2015 was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison for the double murder.

Kyle Navin, 29, had pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in April, just before his trial was set to begin in the August 2015 slayings of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeannette Navin.

He told a judge in Superior Court on Friday that he had no statement to make before his sentencing because he didn’t want to be a “show pony for the media.”

The bullet-ridden bodies of Jeffrey and Jeannette Navin, of Easton, were found in the wooded yard of a vacant home in neighboring Weston several months after they disappeared. Both were shot with a .40-caliber handgun, the Hartford Courant reported.

Court documents say the couple, operators of a garbage company, were upset about their son’s behavior and drug use, and planned to sell the company and cut him out of their wills.

A month before his parents disappeared, Kyle Navin texted his girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, saying he had the “perfect plan” that would “solve every single problem and give us a wealthy amazing life,” court documents said.

Valiante has pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and is serving an eight-year sentence.

On Friday, Judge Robert J. Devlin Jr. called Kyle Navin’s actions “disgraceful and disgusting” and said the murder was a “black-hearted crime.”

“This is a horrific crime, there’s no other way to describe it,” he said, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.