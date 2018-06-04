Arizona killer identified, may have murdered up to 6 people, police say

Police on Monday identified the man suspected in a killing spree in the Phoenix area, hours after they said he apparently killed himself in a hotel room as officers closed in.

Officials also said the killer, identified as Dwight Lamon Jones, may have murdered as many as six people over five days. Investigators previously tied him to the murders of four professionals, including a prominent forensic psychiatrist involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation.

The murders took place in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills, according to police.

Police traced Jones to the Extended Stay Hotel on North 69th Street in Scottsdale earlier Monday. Authorities heard several shots fired inside a hotel room as officers closed in. Police said they did not fire any shots.

The first victim killed Thursday was identified by authorities as Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who worked on the high-profile investigation into the killing of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, a beauty pageant star who was found dead at her family's home in Boulder, Colorado. Ramsey's murder, which remains unsolved, attracted national attention. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.