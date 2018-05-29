FOX NEWS FIRST: New hope for Trump-Kim summit; Bloody Chi-town weekend; Starbucks closed for racial bias training

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The U.S. reportedly held off on slapping new sanctions on North Korea as negotiations for a still-possible summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un continue

Gaza militants fire more than 25 mortar shells toward communities in southern Israel, the Israeli military says, in apparently the largest single barrage since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war

A South Carolina news anchor and photographer were killed while reporting on Subtropical Storm Alberto in North Carolina

It was bloody Memorial Day weekend in Chicago as at least eight people were killed and 30 were wounded in shootings across the city

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 company-owned stores across the U.S. Tuesday afternoon for employees to undergo 'racial bias training'

A Utah man released from a Venezuela jail after two years of captivity receives a warm welcome in his home state Monday night

THE LEAD STORY - SANCTIONS AS A SUMMIT BARGAINING CHIP: The White House reportedly halted new sanctions against N as representatives from the U.S. and North Korea met in Singapore Monday night ... A top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Monday evening to meet with U.S. government officials, an indication that the fragile June 12 summit with President Donald Trump could proceed, Reuters reported. The Wall Street Journal reported the White House was poised to announce additional sanctions on North Korea as early as Tuesday but decided to hold off on doing so. Trump said Sunday that a U.S. delegation was in North Korea to plan for a potential meeting with Kim. Trump called off the summit last week following increasingly harsh rhetoric from North Korea. The Treasury Department had come up with new sanctions to levy on almost three dozen targets, including Chinese and Russian entities, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Harry J. Kazianis: Meeting with North Korea? That requires some cold-eyed realism

MORTAR ATTACK: More than 25 mortar shells were fired Tuesday from the Gaza Strip in the direction of communities in southern Israel, the Israeli military said ... There were no reports of injuries, but the reported attack would be the largest fired in a single incident since 2014 Israel-Hamas war. Most mortars were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, the military said. One shell landed near a kindergarten shortly before it opened, according to media reports.

Israel, Hamas trade fire on Gaza border; Palestinian killed

TRAGEDY ON THE JOB: A South Carolina anchor and photographer died on Monday after a large tree fell on their SUV while they were covering Subtropical Storm Alberto ... WYFF news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were covering “rain impact” in Polk County, North Carolina, when a tree fell on their SUV, killing both of them, their home station said Monday night. “All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron,” the station said.

BLOODY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN CHI-TOWN: At least eight people were killed and 30 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since midnight Friday during Memorial Day weekend, police told WLS ... Last year, over the entire weekend of the unofficial start of summer, seven people were killed and 45 others were hurt. To try and reduce the grim statistics, police had been trying to curb gun violence by employing 1,300 extra officers on patrol with help from state and federal partners.

Trump defends Chicago police, tweets they 'have every right to legally protest'

STARBUCKS CLOSED FOR BUSINESS, OPEN FOR RACE TRAINING: Starbucks will close more than 8,000 company-owned stores across the U.S. Tuesday to conduct “racial bias training” for its employees ... The move by Starbucks comes following an outcry over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia last month. The coffee chain's leaders have since apologized and met with the two men and reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers. That has put a spotlight on the little-known world of "unconscious bias training," which is used by many corporations, police departments and other organizations to help address racism in the workplace.

HOMECOMING FOR FREED AMERICAN PRISONER: Joshua Holt, who was “unjustly detained” in Venezuela for two years, arrived to a warm welcome in his home state of Utah Monday night after meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. ... Holt and his wife Thamy were greeted at Salt Lake City International Airport by a crowd filled with family, friends, and politicians who joined the couple and their daughter in the singing of the national anthem. A second homecoming celebration will take place in Holt’s hometown of Riverton City, Utah, where streets were lined with green ribbons on light poles and trees. Green is Holt’s favorite color, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

PAYING TRIBUTE TO AMERICA'S HEROES: "Today our whole country thanks you, embraces you, and pledges to you: We will never forget our heroes." – President Trump, honoring fallen heroes and their surviving family members in a Memorial Day speech Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, as seen on "America's News Headquarters." WATCH

WHY ILLEGALS SHOULD SUPPORT TRUMP'S BORDER WALL: "They should be championing a wall. That is the next step for them to find their way to be here legally." – Wounded veteran and veterans advocate Johnny "Joey" Jones, on "Outnumbered," saying illegal immigrants should be "championing" President Trump's plan for a border wall with Mexico. WATCH

World War II veteran posthumously honored with Purple Heart.

Flag's cross-country journey raises funds for children of fallen heroes.

'God, country and golf': Charity raises millions for families of fallen heroes.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti complicates Cohen probe.

Virginia Rep. Tom Garrett reportedly not seek re-election: 'I'm an alcoholic.'

Chelsea Clinton: Trump 'degrading what it means to be an American.'

Woman punched by cop on beach 'refused to comply': New Jersey mayor says.

Cop killer sues New York City after being jumped in prison.

Boy, 9, raises $6,000 for sick brother at lemonade stand.

Nissan to cut North American output by 20 percent: Report.

The Week Ahead: Investors will focus on jobs.

How expensive will this hurricane season be?

Coca-Cola debuts first alcoholic drink.

Rep. Ken Calvert: California Democrats take hypocrisy to new heights in stance on sanctuary laws and National Guard.

Corey Lewandowski: America First -- President Trump stands with American aluminum workers.

Lauren DeBellis Appell: Harvard gives Hillary Clinton award for 'transforming society' -- even when you lose you get a trophy.

Michelle Wolf attacks Sarah Sanders’ 'ugly personality' on her Netflix show.

Meghan Markle's half-sister slams her for denying father a coat of arms: 'It's a huge insult.'

Paris Jackson leaves fashion show after getting enraged over performing animals.

Dino-killing asteroid impact warmed Earth's climate for 100,000 years.

Seven delicious foods you never thought to grill.

Dinosaur dandruff found in 125 million-year-old tiny beast.

