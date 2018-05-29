More than 25 mortar shells fired from Gaza, Israel says

More than 25 mortar shells were fired Tuesday from the Gaza Strip in the direction of communities in southern Israel, the Israeli military said.

There were no reports of injuries, but the reported attack would be the largest fired in a single incident since 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

Most mortars were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, the military said. One shell landed near a kindergarten shortly before it opened, according to media reports.

The border area has been tense in recent weeks as the Palestinians have held mass protests aimed at lifting a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas seized power in 2007.

Israeli fire has killed more than 110 Palestinians, most of them during the Hamas-led protests, which climaxed on May 14. Reuters reported that Israeli tank fire killed a Hamas fighter on Monday at a frontier outpost.

