Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

South Carolina

Boy, 9, raises $6,000 for sick brother at lemonade stand

Associated Press
In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, photo, Andrew Emery collects donations at a lemonade stand he set up in Greenwood, S.C., to benefit his baby brother, Dylan. Andrew, the 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother, has raised nearly $6,000 in two hours. (Adam Benson/The Index-Journal via AP)

In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, photo, Andrew Emery collects donations at a lemonade stand he set up in Greenwood, S.C., to benefit his baby brother, Dylan. Andrew, the 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother, has raised nearly $6,000 in two hours. (Adam Benson/The Index-Journal via AP)

GREENWOOD, S.C. –  A 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother has raised nearly $6,000 in two hours.

Andrew Emery wants to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan. The infant suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often lethal neurological condition.

So on Saturday, Emery spent two hours at used truck dealership Southern Wheels in Greenwood, selling lemonade and #TeamDylan t-shirts. He raised $5,860 to be added to $1,300 raised at a Friday benefit concert and $5,600 from a GoFundMe site for his brother, currently in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Andrew told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that he wants to buy his baby brother a teddy bear along with paying his medical bills.