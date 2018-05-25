Active shooter situation reported at Indiana middle school; suspect in custody, officials say

A suspect was in custody Friday following reports of an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Noblesville School tweeted reports of one injury.

WISH-TV reported at least two people were in critical condition following the incident. The victims were said to be an adult and a 13-year-old female.

The school was placed on lockdown and the Noblesville Fire Department and police department were on the scene. Students were being bused from the school to Noblesville High School, FOX 59 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.