Fiery crash involving dump truck on Texas highway caught on video

A dump truck trying to avoid a car that was stopped on a Texas highway ended up crashing, in an explosive wreck caught on surveillance cameras Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in Grand Prarie, located west of Dallas, CBS Dallas reported.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told the news outlet the driver of a PT Cruiser had stopped in the newly opened lanes on Highway 360 and was reversing when the truck approached.

The truck could be seen in traffic cameras swerving and clipping the car before striking the center barrier and bursting into flames.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CBS Dallas.

Even though the front end of the truck's cab was completely knocked off the mounts, officials said the driver of the truck was not injured.