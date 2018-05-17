School bus, dump truck collide on New Jersey interstate, multiple injuries reported

Multiple injuries were reported after a school bus and dump truck collided Thursday on an interstate in New Jersey.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, located about 50 miles west of New York City.

New Jersey State Police tweeted the law enforcement agency was investigating a "serious" motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and dump truck.

"All lanes shut down. No further information available at this time," police said.

Multiple ambulances were responding to the scene, according to FOX5. It is unclear how many students were aboard the bus or the number of vehicles involved in the collision.

Photos posted to social media show the bus on its side in the median of the roadway.

Hackettstown Medical Center told News 12 New Jersey they are receiving 10 patients from the crash.