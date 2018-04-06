Coast Guard officer reassigned over 'loss of confidence' in leadership skills: report

A senior chief boatswain mate charged with overseeing operations at Coast Guard Station Noyo River in Fort Bragg, Calif., has been reassigned, according to a report.

The U.S. Coast Guard cited a “loss of confidence” in Ryan Sanford’s ability to lead and will begin an information-gathering process with no timetable, the Press Democrat of Santa Rosa reported.

A Coast Guard spokesman said Thursday that Sanford’s transfer was not punitive.

The move is reportedly temporary. A second review will be conducted before a recommendation is made to Coast Guard headquarters whether to make the move permanent.

Sanford’s post will be taken over by Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Moore, who previously oversaw Station Golden Gate.

“Command positions at a Coast Guard unit are the most important and challenging assignments in our service,” Rear Adm. Todd Sokalzuk said in a news release. “We sometimes must take these types of actions to ensure those standards are met.”

Station Noyo River, operating 100 miles of Northern California’s coastline and 50 miles offshore, is among the Coast Guard District’s 13 search-and-rescue boat stations. According to the Press Democrat, the station responded to 94 cases in 2017.

