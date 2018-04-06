Arizona governor announces plans to send 150 National Guard members to border

The governor of Arizona announced his plans Friday to send about 150 members of the state’s National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border next week.

The announcement follows comments by President Trump on Thursday when he said he wanted to deploy between 2,000 and 4,000 guard members to the southern border in order to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

“Our office is working closely with @AZNationalGuard, @DeptofDefense and @DHSgov on plans to deploy approximately 150 national guard members to the border next week,” Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter.

TRUMP SAYS HE WANTS TO SEND 2,000 TO 4,000 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS TO US-MEXICO BORDER

The governor’s office told Fox News that the “state will not share in costs under Title 32.” Under that law, the National Guard remains under the command and control of each state’s governor.

Also on Friday, the Texas Military Department tweeted that the National Guard was prepping “to deploy to Texas – Mexico border.” Further details would be released during a news conference Friday evening, they said.

Along with Trump’s comments on Thursday, he said he intended to “probably keep them or a large portion of them until the wall is built,” referring to the National Guard troops.

"We have to have strong borders. We're going to have the wall," Trump said. "We've started building and fixing miles and miles of wall that’s already up and fence and we’re gonna have our wall and we’re gonna get it very strongly and the military is going to be building some of it."

On Wednesday, Trump signed a proclamation sending the guard to the border in an effort to stop what his administration called an "unacceptable" flow of drugs, criminal activity and illegal immigrants.

PENTAGON ESTABLISHES 24/7 OPERATION AFTER TRUMP ORDERS MILITARY TO MEXICO BORDER

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen previously said that the president ordered the deployment because "we are at a crisis point" with illegal immigration.

"We'd like to stop it before the numbers get even bigger," she said.

Nielsen added that guard members would provide support to border officials, "help look at the technology, the surveillance, in some cases we'll ask for some fleet mechanics" and free up agents trained in law enforcement for other duties.

