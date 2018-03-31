Footage shows Texas man pointing gun at officer before being shot to death

Footage released by authorities showed a Texas man pointing his gun at a Houston police officer before being shot to death on Thursday.

The man, Marco Antonio Saavedra, 44, was pulled over in Pasadena, Texas, after running a stop sign Thursday when he ignored officers’ request to stay in his vehicle. The video showed Saavedra getting out of his white sedan.

Saavedra can be heard saying, “What did I do” as he stepped out of his vehicle and stood up.

The officer told Saavedra three times to “stay in the vehicle” and then told him twice to “show me your hands.” Saavedra had his right hand behind his back as he stood next to his car.

WOMAN GETS 5 YEARS FOR ILLEGALLY VOTING IN 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Saavedra then leaned back into his car before drawing a handgun and pointing it toward the officer. The officer fired several times, hitting Saavedra on the left side of his body.

The driver is seen stumbling around the street before raising his gun a second time. The officer fired several more times, hitting Saavedra, who then fell onto the pavement. The officer also hit the passenger window of his police cruiser with a bullet.

It was not immediately clear if Saavedra fired any shots.

MAN WHO SHOT GOOD SAMARTIAN IN TEXAS GETS LIFE IN PRISON

The Pasadena Police Department identified the officer involved in the shooting as Marc Adams, 40, a 13-year veteran of the force, Click 2 Houston reported. He has been placed administrative leave for several days.

Pasadena Police Department Asst. Chief Josh Bruegger said Adams was “obviously shaken up.”

"Anytime an officer is placed in a position where he has to take somebody's life it's a stressful situation," Bruegger said. "It's unfortunate the officer was placed in the position but, when the suspect points a weapon directly at the officer the officer really has no choice but to defend himself."

Bruegger told reporters Thursday the shooting appeared justified but the case would be presented to a grand jury.

Pasadena Police spokesman Vance Mitchell said Saavedra had arrest warrants on aggravated assault charges and for violating his bond. Court records show Saavedra, from Houston, had been accused of assaulting his wife on at least two occasions. Police said the gun Saavedra had was reported stolen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.