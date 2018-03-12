Third nor’easter in two weeks may bring over a foot of snow to New England

The Northeast is bracing for a third nor'easter to impact the region in less than two weeks – and it is expected to bring snow and heavy winds starting Monday night.

The storm system is bringing snow and rain across the Central Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic, and Carolinas during the day on Monday and will eventually develop off the coast, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.

"Tonight through Tuesday yet another nor’easter will develop off the East Coast, but unlike the last two nor'easters, this system is expected to stay farther offshore and east," Dean said Monday. "However, snow will still fall across parts of the Northeast with the highest totals across eastern New England."

Parts of eastern New England, Connecticut, and New York's Long Island may see 6 to 14 inches of snow, while areas around Philadelphia and New York City may see between 2 and 5 inches.

"Strong wind gusts and some coastal flooding is also a threat across eastern New England on Tuesday and Tuesday night," Dean said

The storm comes as parts of the region are still cleaning up from the last storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Alexandra Soto, of Bushkill, Pennsylvania, told the Associated Press she was not looking forward to the next storm. Her home lost power during the first nor'easter on March 2 and the lights did not come back on until Saturday, well after the second storm.

"I'm hoping they have enough crews to deal with whatever happens and that they took some proactive measures so that next time, they don't have to be reactive," Soto said. "Frankly, I'm hoping this next storm just misses us, because I don't think I could take another."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.