Washington woman, suspecting boyfriend was unfaithful, tried to kill him with samurai sword, police say

A Washington woman was charged Monday with attempted murder, suspected of trying to use a samurai sword on a boyfriend she thought was being unfaithful.

Police say the woman, Emily Javier, 30, bought the sword and had been plotting to kill the boyfriend, Alex Lovell, for over a week after reportedly finding hair (not her own) in the shower and discovering the popular dating app “Tinder” on his phone, Fox 12 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

According to police, Lovell came home Friday evening and ignored Javier, which led her to stab him after he fell asleep.

Javier called 911 when she thought Lovell was dead, and as police arrived around 2 a.m., she was seen covered in blood and reportedly called out: “I just stabbed him. You guys need to help him,” The Columbian newspaper reported, citing court records and the affidavit.

Lovell was reportedly found in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds, and blood was spattered on the walls. He remains in critical condition, Fox 12 reported.

Police seized a sword and some knives from the home.

Javier’s bail was set at $350,000; she is to be arraigned on March 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.