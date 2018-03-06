Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Washington

Washington woman, suspecting boyfriend was unfaithful, tried to kill him with samurai sword, police say

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Emily Javier, 30, was charged with attempted murder after allegedly using a samurai sword to attack the boyfriend she thought was cheating on her.

Emily Javier, 30, was charged with attempted murder after allegedly using a samurai sword to attack the boyfriend she thought was cheating on her.  (AP)

A Washington woman was charged Monday with attempted murder, suspected of trying to use a samurai sword on a boyfriend she thought was being unfaithful.

Police say the woman, Emily Javier, 30, bought the sword and had been plotting to kill the boyfriend, Alex Lovell, for over a week after reportedly finding hair (not her own) in the shower and discovering the popular dating app “Tinder” on his phone, Fox 12 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

According to police, Lovell came home Friday evening and ignored Javier, which led her to stab him after he fell asleep.

Javier called 911 when she thought Lovell was dead, and as police arrived around 2 a.m., she was seen covered in blood and reportedly called out: “I just stabbed him. You guys need to help him,” The Columbian newspaper reported, citing court records and the affidavit.

Lovell was reportedly found in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds, and blood was spattered on the walls. He remains in critical condition, Fox 12 reported.

Japanese ancient martial arts master Yoshinori Kouno demonstrates his skills in Tokyo February 14, 2008. The 59-year-old master of Japanese ancient martial arts may never get a chance to test his skills in real combat in the modern world, but some of the country's top athletes are learning from his moves dating back to the days of the samurai warrior. Picture taken February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao (JAPAN) - GM1E4350T9B01

Javier reportedly bought the samurai sword and had been plotting to kill Lovell for weeks.  (REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao, File)

Police seized a sword and some knives from the home.

Javier’s bail was set at $350,000; she is to be arraigned on March 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.