Girl, 2, dies after Payless store mirror falls on her, officials say

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital where the 2-year-old later died.

"I feel dead like I am no more...that was my little girl," Mohsin Siddique, the girl’s father, told FOX5 on Saturday.

Latisha Culpatrick, who works at a store next to the Payless, recalled hearing a crash and a woman screaming that night.

“I could hear the crash and the mom screaming. Everybody was crowded around the door. It's just tragic," Culpatrick told the news station. “I'm sure the mom didn’t think when she was coming in to go shopping she wouldn’t come out with her child. That’s bad. Really bad.”

Payless ShoeSource said in a statement to FOX5 that the company is “devastated” by the girl’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time,” the statement read.

The family is asking for the store to ensure shelves and mirrors are secure to prevent another tragedy.