A white supremacist faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally buying a gun authorities say he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings.

News outlets report 30-year-old Benjamin McDowell pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The FBI says McDowell told an undercover agent he wanted to buy a gun for an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof." Roof was sentenced to death last year for a racist shooting that killed nine black worshippers at a Charleston, South Carolina, church.

McDowell couldn't legally own a gun because of a felony burglary conviction. Authorities say he didn't name a specific target.

FBI agents say they arrested McDowell after he bought the gun from the undercover agent.