Maryland police officer shot and killed is second cop murdered in 12 hours

A Maryland police officer was shot and killed Wednesday while intervening in a domestic violence dispute, officials said, marking the second police officer killed in the U.S. in just a 12-hour span.

The suspected gunman in the Maryland incident was killed following the incident, which reportedly involved a chase.

NBC Washington reported the suspect shot at police from his car before officers were able to stop him. Officers reportedly shot and killed the suspect while he fled on foot in a wooded area.

The Prince George's County officer was not immediately identified and it wasn't clear if the officer was on duty at the time of the incident, FOX5 DC reported.

Prince George's Police Department tweeted: "With broken hearts, we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today. The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers."

The Baltimore Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted it was on the scene to assist officers.

Thoughts and prayers from police stations around the U.S. flooded in following the announcement.

The death of the Maryland officer followed an early-morning murder in Alabama.

Justin Billa, a former Officer of the Month with the Mobile Police Department, was gunned down after a murder suspect barricaded himself in his Alabama home at around 12:30 a.m. The suspect, Robert Hollie, also died. It was not immediately clear if he was killed by officers or shot himself.

Earlier this month, the National Fraternal Order of Police's President, Chuck Canterbury, condemned a shooting in Ohio that left two officers dead and called on the country to do something about the increasing number of officers killed.

“When will our nation wake up and face that the steady increase of attacks on law enforcement is making all of us less safe,” Canterbury said. “Enough is enough!”

Following the Maryland officer's death, at least 15 officers across the U.S. have died while on duty -- with 12 of those deaths caused by gunfire.

