Alabama police officer shot, rushed to hospital; suspect barricaded, police say

A police officer was shot late Tuesday night in Mobile, Ala., and a suspect was barricaded in a home, FOX 10 reported.

The officer was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, but his condition was unknown.

The suspect was reportedly barricaded inside a home. A SWAT team was on the scene, FOX 10 reported, and a large crowd had gathered in the area.

Authorities said the shooting may be connected to a woman's mysterious death earlier in the evening. Police were investigating her death when they rushed to the scene of the officer's shooting, FOX 10 reported.

Her body was found in the middle of the road, police said, and callers reported she had been hit by a car.

But officials later said they could not definitively determine yet how the woman had died, FOX 10 reported.