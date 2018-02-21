Officers killed in the line of duty in 2018

Since the start of 2018, at least 14 officers across the U.S. have died while on duty - with 12 of those deaths caused by gunfire.

Roughly 135 cops died in 2016, making it the deadliest year for police officers in at least five years, Fox News has determined. And while there were fewer deaths in 2017, the numbers weren’t much better: A total of 129 officers died last year. And 46 of those deaths were caused by gunfire.

Read on for a look at the officers who have died in the line of duty so far this year.

Officer Justin Billa

Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa was fatally shot on Feb. 20 as he and other law enforcement officials responded to a woman’s murder.

After finding the slain woman, police identified her ex-husband, Robert Hollie, as a “person of interest.” Billa and other officers established a perimeter around Hollie’s house and asked him to come out, but he opened fire instead, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said.

Billa was shot and later died at a hospital, according to Battiste. Hollie, too, died in the shooting, although it’s unclear if he shot himself or was struck by officers.

Billa, who was named the department’s “Officer of the Month” in June 2016, had only been on the force for two years. When he was given the award, his commanding officer praised his attention to detail and professionalism.

“We need to go back to helping people instead of just taking them to jail and creating bigger problems,” Billa told WALA-TV in July 2016. “That’s my idea of good policing, and I feel like that’s what the chief is working towards.”

He also said then that he spends time with his wife before he leaves for work every day.

“She tells me she loves me every day before I leave for work. And I make sure I do the same.”

Aside from his wife, Billa also has a young son.

Commander Paul Bauer

Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer was fatally shot in the stairwell of a downtown building on Feb. 13, law enforcement officials said.

Bauer spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect and “engaged in an armed physical confrontation,” according to Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Officers had been chasing the suspect on foot.

Bauer, 53, had been on the police force for 31 years. He was attending a training at the Chicago Fire Department with other officials prior to the shooting.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Bauer's death "a tragic reminder of the dangerous duty the men and women of our police department accept to ensure the safety of us all."

Police captured the suspect shortly after the shooting, and a gun was recovered at the scene, Johnson said.

Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering

Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39, were shot Feb. 10.

Both men were officers with the Westerville Division of Police in Ohio, and had been “responding to a domestic 911 hang-up call,” Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer has said.

“Once on the scene, they made contact with the suspect and exchanged gunfire almost immediately,” he said.

Joering died at the scene while Morelli died at a hospital, according to Morbitzer.

Quentin Smith, 30, has been named as the suspect in the case.

Officer Chase Maddox

Officer Chase Maddox, 26, of the Locust Grove Police Department in Georgia was shot and killed Feb. 9 in an incident which also left two deputies wounded.

The deputies were at a Locust Grove address to serve an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Tierre Guthrie, who was wanted for failing to appear in court for traffic violations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has said.

“Guthrie became combative and escalated the situation,” the agency said. “LGPD Officer Chase Maddox arrived on scene to assist the deputies. A fight ensued resulting in Guthrie and the officers firing their weapons.”

Guthrie died. An autopsy indicated Guthrie was shot four times, including twice in the chest, the GBI said.

The agency said Maddox was shot three times, "with the fatal wound being to the head."

Maddox, who served with the police department for five years, leaves behind a young child and his wife, who is pregnant.

Officer David Sherrard

Officer David Sherrard, a 13-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department in Texas, fatally was shot on Feb. 7 while responding to a disturbance call.

Sherrard, 37, was also a member of the police department’s SWAT team, the Richardson Police Department said in a Facebook post announcing the officer’s death.

“He exemplified the professionalism, heroism, and strong character inherent in all Richardson police officers,” the police department said.

The suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Police said a second person, identified as 30-year-old Rene Gamez, who lived at the apartment where the suspect barricaded himself before surrendering, also died in the shooting.

Deputy Sheriff Micah Flick

While investigating a car theft, Deputy Sheriff Micah Flick of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado was shot and killed on Feb. 5.

A suspect allegedly opened fire on Flick, 34, and three other law enforcement officers in Colorado Springs as they attempted to take the suspect into custody. Along with the officers, a bystander was also shot, police said.

The suspect died at the scene from return fire.

Flick, who served with the sheriff’s department for 11 years, was married with 7-year-old twins.

Police Officer Glenn Doss, Jr.

Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr, 25, was shot in the head and chest while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 24.

When Doss and other officers arrived, a man, identified as 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks, allegedly opened fire on police officers while they were still in their patrol car. Doss was shot in the incident.

Brooks was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearms.

Doss, who was taken to a nearby Detroit hospital after he was shot, succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 28.

He worked for the Detroit Police Department for two years and is survived by his Emily Crouse, his girlfriend of nine years, their 9-month-old son, Eli, and his parents.

Deputy Heath Gumm

Deputy Heath Gumm of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call on Jan. 24.

Gumm, who served with the sheriff’s office for five years, was shot in the chest by the suspect he had been chasing on foot. The suspect now faces murder charges.

The 32-year-old is survived by his wife and other family members.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, a husband, father of two children and a U.S Army veteran, served with the United States Marshals Service for 11 years before he was shot and killed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Hill, along with Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force members, was attempting to arrest a woman at a home on Jan. 18 for reportedly making terror threats.

At the same time, a man inside the home opened fire on the task force. Hill was shot, as were two other task force officers, one of whom still was able to shoot and kill the gunman.

Hill was taken to a local hospital but later died from his wounds. He was 45.

Detective Michael R. Doty

Detective Michael Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina was fatally shot on Jan. 16 while searching for a man who allegedly attacked his wife and then ran into a wooded area nearby.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, allegedly shot Doty in an “ambush” attack. The detective was later taken to a hospital in North Carolina but died the next day.

Three deputies and one K-9 officer also were injured at the time.

Doty, 37, was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office before his death.

Deputy Sheriff Daniel A. McCartney

Deputy Sheriff Daniel A. McCartney, a Navy veteran, husband and a father to three sons, was fatally wounded while responding to a burglary on Jan. 7.

McCartney, 34, who worked for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington State, was the first officer on the scene.

McCartney was shot while chasing after the suspect on foot. The sheriff later died in the early hours of Jan. 8 at a nearby hospital.

One suspect was found dead at the scene and a second suspect was arrested the next day. A third suspect, who was in a getaway vehicle, also was charged.

McCartney served with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Officer Chris Beaudion

Officer Chris Beaudion, 26, served in the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana. He suffered fatal injuries when his patrol car struck a tree on Jan. 7 around 3 a.m.

Shortly after his death, the News Star reported that Beaudion, who was on duty at the time of the accident, veered left and crossed two lanes of traffic before hitting the tree. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer, who is survived by his wife, two children and parents, was with the police department for 17 months before the crash, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Lieutenant Christopher Robateau

Lieutenant Christopher Robateau of the New Jersey Police Department was killed on Jan. 5.

The 49-year-old, who was with the police department for 23 years, was struck by a vehicle while responding to an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Robateau was married with three children.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.