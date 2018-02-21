Homeless man kills Colorado mother who took him in, family says

A Colorado mother of four was stabbed to death last week by a homeless man she was sheltering in her home, her family says.

Jeanna Leslie, 49, was found dead in her apartment on Valentine's Day — six days after she was fatally stabbed, police said. Police arrested 40-year-old suspect, Terry Dunford, Friday after receiving a tip. He has been charged with first-degree murder, CBS News reported.

Leslie reportedly took in Dunford and another homeless man and allowed them to live in her apartment to help them through a tough time.

Her ex-husband called police to investigate after the mom failed to pick up their two teenage children from a basketball game, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News.

COLORADO STATE REP, COLUMBINE SURVIVOR, PUSHES TO END GUN-FREE ZONES IN SCHOOLS

Surveillance video from a liquor store showed Leslie and Dunford buying alcohol together the day she was allegedly killed, KDVR reported.

Inside Leslie's apartment, investigators found men’s clothing with blood spattered on it, along with Dunford's wallet.

Leslie moved to Denver from San Antonio to follow her two children. She was temporarily working at Banana Republic and driving for Uber and Lyft while she applied for teaching positions in the area.

Her daughter, Brittany, said she was not aware her mother was housing Dunford.

“She was a very open person,” Brittany told KDVR. “She made friends with everyone.”

Brittany said Dunford "took advantage of her mother" and wanted to move into the apartment with a friend.

“It’s just really upsetting,” Brittany added. “I wish she would’ve told us. I really do wish she would’ve showed us.”

COLORADO SEN. GARDNER TO STOP BLOCKING SOME DOJ NOMINEES OVER POT POLICY

The victim’s neighbors said they were “heartbroken” over the news of her death.

"You always want to do the right thing," neighbor Antonio Grant told CBS Denver. "And that's all she was doing was the right thing."

A motive for the killing was not immediately clear.