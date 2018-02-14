Parkland high school shooting: At least 14 'victims,' suspect in custody, Florida sheriff says

There are at least 14 victims and "many deaths," according to Sen. Bill Nelson, in a shooting Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida, as local media reported a student was considered a person of interest.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is under lockdown and police are on the scene after reports of shots fired and potential victims, officials said Wednesday.

Police said the shooting suspect was in custody. The individual was said to be wearing a maroon shirt and escorted to the police car, according to video from WSVN.

Nelson, a democratic senator from the state, told Fox News, "It's a bad day."

"I have already said my prayers to give them comfort, but this is a tough time," Nelson said. "We say 'enough is enough,' but it happens again."

Senator Marco Rubio echoed that sentiment on Twitter saying, "Today is that terrible day you pray never comes."

According to WSVN, the Margate Fire Rescue team described the scene as a mass casualty incident, meaning at least 20 people had been injured.

"There are numerous fatalities," Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said. "It is a horrific situation. It is a horrible day for us."

Dispatch at the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed the school was on lockdown and police were on location.

Coral Springs Police asked the public to avoid the area of the high school, saying it was an active scene. A nearby middle school was also put on lockdown as a precaution, officials said.

Authorities also said students and teachers should remain barricaded in the school until they could be reached by police.

A number of students were seen walking or running from the area, the outlet said.

A person who claims to be at the scene posted pictures to Twitter of themselves hiding beneath desks in one of the classrooms.

In a tweet from Broward Schools, the high school is dismissing students and the district's Special Investigative Unit, along with law enforcement, were on site.

President Trump offered his "prayers and condolences to the families of the victims" of the school shooting on Twitter.

"No child, teacher, or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," he said.

Governor Rick Scott said on Twitter that he'd spoken to the president, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, as well as other officials, in regards to the incident and will "continue to receive updates from law enforcement."

The FBI is also in touch with local authorities and responding to the incident, Fox News confirmed.

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.