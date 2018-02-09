FOX NEWS FIRST: Government shutdown showdown over budget deal; Top Dem offered contact with dossier author

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

The House is voting on a budget deal as lawmakers work to reopen the government after a temporary shutdown took effect

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: The top Democrat leading a congressional investigation into President Trump's alleged ties to Russia was offered contact with the author of the discredited Trump dossier, according to text messages obtained by Fox News.

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially opens Friday with a parade of athletes into the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea

The Trump administration secretly reached out to Iran to propose a prisoner swap, according to a report

A California Democrat active in the #MeToo movement is accused of groping a male staffer

THE LEAD STORY – SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Lawmakers are working to reopen the government, which shut down temporarily overnight after the Senate failed to meet the midnight deadline to approve a budget deal. But in a 71-28 vote early Friday, the Senate approved a bipartisan two-year budget deal, sending the plan to the House for approval ... The stalemate began when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., repeatedly objected to a quick vote on the deal struck by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Paul, vehemently opposed to "Obama-era deficits," objected to the increases in government spending by $300 billion under the bipartisan deal and wanted a recorded vote on reversing the bill's spending increases. Paul's objections pushed the Senate votes on the budget deal past midnight into early Friday, sparking the temporary government shutdown.

However, the situation was potentially dicey in the House, where some liberal Democrats and tea party conservatives both oppose the budget deal. If the measure passes, the government would open Friday morning on schedule, said John Czwartacki, spokesman for the Office of Management and Budget, the agency responsible for coordinating any shutdown.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs: When will we act like the Republicans our constituents expect us to be?

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: TOP DEM OFFERED CONTACT WITH TRUMP DOSSIER AUTHOR: Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has been leading a congressional investigation into President Trump's alleged ties to Russia, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele, according to text messages obtained exclusively by Fox News ... "We have so much to discuss u need to be careful but we can help our country," Warner texted the lobbyist, Adam Waldman, on March 22, 2017. "I'm in," Waldman, whose firm has ties to Hillary Clinton, texted back to Warner.

LET THE WINTER GAMES BEGIN: Expect to see athletes from around the world participate in the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics ... The spectacle will start on Friday at 8 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. A staple of the Opening Ceremony is the athletes’ parade, which features delegations from competing countries. This year, the delegations from North Korea and South Korea are expected to march together under a unification flag.

DIRECT CHANNEL TO IRAN?: The Trump administration secretly reached out to Iran in December to propose creating a direct channel to negotiate the release of prisoners held by each side, the Wall Street Journal reports ... However, Iran didn’t respond and has refused to engage with U.S. officials on the offer, despite subsequent offers. The reported U.S. offer represented the first time since President Trump took office that the administration had signaled its willingness to engage in a potential prisoner swap.

Nearly 20 American hostages languish around the world

Family of missing ex-FBI agent Bob Levinson sues Iran

#METOO BACKLASH: A California Democrat who was featured in Time magazine's "Person of the Year" issue for her role in the anti-sexual harassment #MeToo movement has been accused of drunkenly groping a male legislative staffer at a softball game in 2014 ... Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia allegedly stroked the then-25-year-old staffer’s back, tried to squeeze his buttocks and attempted to grab his crotch as he walked away from her. The staffer, Daniel Fierro, worked for Assemblyman Ian Calderon at the time. He did not immediately report the incident. But in January, he told Calderon, who then reported it to Assembly leaders. Garcia was “clearly inebriated” during the 30- to 35-second episode, Fierro said.

BUSH BADGE OF HONOR: "The president should wear the tired Bush critiques as a badge of honor. Trump is doing what previous administrations were unwilling or unable to do." – Laura Ingraham, on "The Ingraham Angle," slamming former President George W. Bush's criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies during an appearance in Abu Dhabi. WATCH

'A ROTTEN DEAL': "Actually, we're going to bring back Obama-era deficits. I was elected to combat Obama-era deficits." – Sen. Rand Paul, on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" explaining why he held up the Senate's vote on a massive budget deal. WATCH

NYPD ignored more than 1,500 federal requests to detain immigrants last year, official says.

Omarosa on 'Celebrity Big Brother': Trump tweets haunted me, had to 'serve' my country.

Prison for woman, 19, who livestreamed drunken-driving crash that killed sister.

Who are the richest U.S. Winter Olympians?

Appeals by 47 Russians against Olympic bans rejected.

North Korea sanctions tested by Nike, Samsung products.

Dow has second-worst day ever. What’s going on? | What will Jamie Dimon do this time?

Retirement savings: Money in accounts like IRAs, on average, now tops $100,000.

Pepsi challenges Coca-Cola with sparkling water line.

At National Prayer Breakfast, was Donald Trump channeling Paul Harvey?

Canceling a father-daughter dance is an incredible example of political correctness gone out of control.

Todd Starnes: Godless! Atheists complain about gospel music at MLK Day celebration.

Rose McGowan's former manager Jill Messick, embroiled in Weinstein scandal, commits suicide.

Uma Thurman's 'Kill Bill' crash could have resulted in 'decapitation,' stunt expert says.

Kim Kardashian sparks outrage with topless photo taken by 4-year-old daughter.

Why the sun will soon get dimmer.

MillerCoors launching fruit-flavored cheap beer aimed at millennials.

Study finds beetle has hugely disgusting survival mechanism.

#OnThisDay

1964: The Beatles make their first live American television appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show," broadcast from New York on CBS.

1950: In a speech in Wheeling, W.Va., Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charges the State Department is riddled with Communists.

1870: The U.S. Weather Bureau is established.

