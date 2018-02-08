Harvey Weinstein gets a step closer to court as District Attorney receives three cases from LAPD

Although police in three cities are investigating alleged crimes of sexual abuse by now-disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, things took a step closer to a courtroom on Thursday. Fox News has confirmed that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has been given three cases from the LAPD involving Weinstein.

A representative for the DA’s office told Fox News that three cases are “under review” after LAPD investigations deemed enough evidence to move forward. The representative was not able to give details on the cases or the investigation at this time. As Deadline notes, there is no timeline on when the office will complete its review of the cases or if they will ultimately lead to a prosecution.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles DA’s office is also considering two cases submitted to it by the Beverly Hills Police Department as well.

While there is no longer a statute of limitations on sex crimes in the state of California, that only applies to acts committed after the beginning of 2017. Otherwise the previous 10-year limit applies.

It’s unclear at this time if that stipulation will apply as Weinstein is accused of alleged sexual misconduct and assault throughout many years of his career as a movie-making tycoon.

As previously reported, following a stream of accusations that sparked the ever-growing “#MeToo” and “Time’s Up” movements, police in London, New York and Los Angeles have been looking into cases involving Weinstein and sexual assault. It’s unclear at this time if anything will come of these investigations, but it seems the city of Los Angeles is taking steps toward getting him in a courtroom to stand trial for his alleged crimes.