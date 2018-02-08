MillerCoors launching fruit-flavored cheap beer aimed at millennials

Appealing to a younger generation of drinkers, MillerCoors just launched a fruit-flavored beer aimed at millennials.

A study last year found that people in their 20s are increasingly turning down beer and reaching for wine and spirits, instead. But MillerCoors new Two Hats light beer is hoping to hook the younger generation with something cheap and fun.

“The goal is to enlist this generation of legal-age drinkers to beer from other offerings,” according to a MillerCoors blog post. “Some 40 percent of beer’s volume losses are occurring among drinkers aged 21 to 24.”

The company developed this new product “to bring something to these drinkers that’s relevant to them, that speaks to them and is at a price point that makes sense for them,” Sofia Colucci senior director of innovation at MillerCoors, said in a statement.

The “clean-finishing light beers brewed with a hint of natural flavor” have an ABV of 4.2 percent and comes in lime and pineapple varieties.

The marketing campaign is aimed at the younger demographic as well, utilizing digital partners like College Humor, Spotify, Snapchat and YouTube.

“We know that people who choose beer when they become of legal drinking age are two times more likely to continue drinking beer throughout their lifetime, and as an organization, we have an opportunity to regain ground with this group,” David Kroll, MillerCoors’ chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Two Hats will be available in six-packs of 16-ounce cans for around five dollars.