Omarosa on 'Celebrity Big Brother': Trump tweets haunted me, had to 'serve' my country

Ex-White House staffer and full-time drama queen Omarosa Manigault Newman – back in her reality TV element – tearfully confessed Thursday to being “haunted” by President Trump’s daily tweets, accused his inner circle of keeping her at arm’s length and described her selfless service to the country.

“I felt like it was a call of duty,” she told her “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” co-star Ross Matthews, in an episode airing Thursday. “I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him.”

Manigault Newman, the self-proclaimed “queen of the boardroom,” and Matthews are among the 11 celebrities who have moved into the Big Brother house to compete for a $250,000 grand prize.

The CBS reality show is Manigault Newman’s first job since leaving the White House in December. Manigault Newman worked as an assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” she whispered-cried to Matthews. “What is he going to tweet next?”

Matthews asked, “Does anybody say to him, ‘What are you doing?’”

She replied, “Honey, I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like ‘keep her away,’ ‘don’t give her access,’ ‘don’t let her talk to him.’ It’s like, Ivanka’s there, Jared’s there.”

She then told a wide-eyed Matthews, “It’s not my circus. It’s not my monkeys. You know, I’d like to say, not my problem, but I can't say that because it’s bad.”

When Matthews asked if people should be worried, Manigault Newman nodded her head.

Matthews said: “Don’t say that.”

During the season premiere of the show Wednesday night, Manigault Newman reminisced about her time as a member of Team Trump.

“There’s a lot of people that want to stab me in the back, kind of similar to the White House,” she said. “The one thing I learned from politics is you have to watch your back, and sometimes you have to watch your front too.”

Immediately following their first meeting, Matthews, an E! correspondent, said he was having troubling dealing with Manigault Newsman’s “toxicity and negativity.”