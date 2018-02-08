Father who lunged at Larry Nassar in court will donate GoFundMe earnings

The distraught father who tried to attack former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan court said he will be donating the $31,000 he received during an online fundraising campaign to charities that help sexual abuse victims.

In a statement Thursday, Randy Margraves thanked the people who donated money to a GoFundMe account, but said he did not want it.

He said people can ask for refunds and any money left in the account after March 9 will be donated to several charities that help survivors of sexual abuse.

The charities include Small Talk, RAVE and the Firecracker Foundation.

Margraves played no role in the GoFundMe effort. He thanked fellow members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“At the time of the incident, I didn't know that the great brotherhood had done this, and I was overcome with gratitude when I found out," Margraves said. "I appreciate everyone stepping up to support me, but help is not needed for me."

Margraves' three daughters said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, the former Michigan State University doctor who molested gymnasts and other females.

Margraves last week appeared in court in Eaton County, Michigan, and tried to attack Nassar after telling a judge he would “like five minutes” with him, but sheriff's deputies stopped him. He apologized to the judge and said he lost control.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D.-Mich., said Wednesday that it was too bad that court officers stopped Margraves from punching Nassar.

Stabenow said she "would have liked five minutes" with Nassar as well.

"I only wish that the security had been a little slower in constraining him 'til he could have gotten a couple of punches out,” she said during a news conference in Washington, D.C.

