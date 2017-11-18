US Navy ship suffers minor damage in scrape with Japanese tug boat

A Japanese tug lost propulsion and bumped into a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Pacific near Japan, according to statement from the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, the latest in a series of mishaps in the region.

This time no sailors were injured on either side, according to the Navy.

USS Benfold, a guided-missile destroyer, sustained “minimal damage” during a towing exercise with the tug.

“Benfold remains at sea under her own power,” the statement said.

The Japanese vessel was being towed back to port in Japan.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet has seen a series of mishaps since late January when a U.S. warship ran aground in Tokyo Bay and spilled over 1,000 gallons of oil.

Over the summer, 17 sailors drowned in two separate collisions involving the guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain.

A Navy investigation found the two warships at fault and the collisions “preventable.” The Navy has since called for more robust training of its officers and crew.

