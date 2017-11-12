Plot to kill New Jersey cop leads to 3 drug, weapons arrests, police say

An investigation of a reported plot by a Bloods gang member to kill a New Jersey police officer resulted in the arrests of three people on firearm and drug charges, authorities said Friday.

The probe began after a local gang member, Salik Hinton, told several people he was "plotting to kill an Asbury Park police officer," Sgt. Michael Casey said.

Authorities conducted a search of a home in Asbury Park early Friday and arrested Hinton, 28, and two other people -- 32-year-old Willie Clark and Shakira Smith, 31, -- on charges of possessing a defaced firearm, unlawfully possessing weapons, and drug possession.

Smith was arrested on two child endangerment counts, according to Asbury Park Police.

In addition to finding weapons, drugs, and cash at the home, police said they found a $800 bike that "one of the defendants admitted they had bought from a drug addict on the streets for $5."

At a second search of Hinton's parent's home in Neptune, police found "paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution," and $2,435 in cash from proceeds of drug transactions.

No charges have been filed in connection with the reported plot.