Mass. state trooper claims he was forced to change DUI arrest record for judge's daughter

A Massachusetts state trooper is claiming that he was forced to alter an arrest record for a local judge’s daughter after she was stopped for driving under the influence.

Trooper Ryan Sceviour, 29, was reprimanded last month for allegedly including comments about oral sex in the Oct. 16 arrest report of Allie Bibaud, the daughter of Dudley District Court Judge Timothy Bibaud.

According to Boston 25, Sceviour arrested the younger Bibaud after she allegedly swerved into a police construction detail on I-190 in Worcester.

During her arrest, Bibaud allegedly said: “My dad’s a [expletive] judge. He’s going to kill me,” along with comments seemingly implying she would trade sexual favors for leniency.

Sceviour wrote everything she said in his report. He claims he was simply doing his job.

But Bibaud’s father allegedly asked friends in positions of authority to have the comment removed from the arrest report, Boston 25 reported.

Sceviour claims his superiors, including State Police Major Susan Anderson, forced him to redact the arrest warrant three days later and threatened to fire him if he refused.

“You are to immediately code 7 to the barracks, per the colonel. It’s an order from the colonel. It’s got something to do with an arrest report, umm, a judge’s daughter,” said a voicemail recording left on Sceviour’s phone.

After Sceviour edited the report, he was reprimanded for including her salty language.

“The revision consisted only of removal of a sensationalistic and inflammatory directly quoted statement by the defendant, which made no contribution to proving the elements of the crimes with which she was charged. Inclusion of an unnecessary sensationalistic statement does not meet the report-writing standards required by the department,” a police statement said at the time.

Sceviour told Boston 25 he has not been able to sleep since he was forced to alter the police report. He wants an apology and to clear his name.

“They have impaired his reputation. People hear his name, ‘isn’t that guy who faked the report. Isn’t that the guy who covered up for the judge?’” Sceviour’s attorney Lenny Kesten told the news station. “He said, ’I don’t want to. This is wrong.’ He said, ‘this is morally wrong.’ [Anderson] said it’s a direct order from the colonel.”

In a statement, the state police stood behind its decision to revise the arrest report.

“The removal of the inflammatory and unnecessary quotation did not change the substance of the trooper’s narrative, did not remove any elements of probable cause from the report, and, most importantly, had no impact on the charges against the defendant,” the statement read. “The defendant remains charged – as she was initially charged -- with operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two other motor vehicle offenses, and she will be held accountable for those crimes based on the evidence collected by State Police.”