Missing Pennsylvania teen feared to be sex-trafficking victim, police say

A missing 19-year-old college student from Pennsylvania is feared to be the victim of sex trafficking, The New York Daily News reported.

Corinna Slusser was last seen on Sept. 20 at a motel in Flushing, Queens, the NYPD said.

Relatives told the paper she met a pimp last March and followed him to New York. She was reported missing on Sept. 12 after missing her grandfather’s funeral.

Authorities are working to determine her location.

Slusser filed a complaint against an unnamed 32-year-old from Harlem who police believe may be her pimp, the report said. The two reportedly had an altercation over $300 and the man allegedly strangled her.

He was arrested in August and charged with strangulation and obstruction of breathing. He has a history of arrests and is known for supporting prostitution rings, the report said.

Police encouraged her family to resist the urge to post about Slusser’s vanishing on social media.

“Make no mistake, one move and she will be disposed of in one of two ways,” police told relatives, The Daily News reported. “Either she’ll be killed or moved.”

Slusser has been studying marketing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to her Facebook page.

She is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, and about 5-foot-6 weighing around 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or knows anything about Slusser’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.