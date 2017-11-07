8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting

Members of three generations of one family were wiped out when a gunman rampaged through a Texas church, killing 26 people Sunday.

Eight members of the same family were lost in the Sunday shooting – the youngest just 18 months old.

Bryan and Karla Holcombe were reportedly married for about 40 years. The two helped with prison ministries and Sunday School, and their Facebook pages are littered with photos of their children and grandchildren. They were among those killed.

Crystal Holcombe, Bryan and Karla’s daughter-in-law, was pregnant, and her life was centered on her children, according to family friends – and as evidenced by her own Facebook page. There, on social media, Crystal Holcombe proudly shared photos of her children and their accomplishments. Most recently, she revealed two of her children, Emily and Megan, had placed in a 4H Club cooking competition.

Like their mother, Emily and Megan died in the shooting, the Washington Post reported. Another child, Greg, died, too. Crystal’s two other children and her husband survived.

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36, was the son of Bryan and Karla Holcombe. He, too, died in the shooting. His infant daughter, Noah, was also killed. She was only 18 months old.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the remaining family with the financial burden following the attack. Sarah Slavin, Bryan and Karla’s daughter, said she had already used some of the funds to help bring additional family members to Texas.

Of her parents, Slavin, 33, told the New York Times that they were not “afraid of death.”

“They had a strong faith, so there’s comfort in that,” she said. “I feel like my parents, especially my mom, wasn’t scared.”