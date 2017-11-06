Texas church shooting victims include pastor's daughter, young children

At least 26 churchgoers were killed when a gunman opened fire inside First Baptist Church in Texas during Sunday’s service.

The victims range in age from 5 to 72, according to authorities. Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. said once the shooting began inside the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church, there was likely “no way” for congregants to escape.

Annabelle Pomeroy

Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife were out of town Sunday during the attack – but their youngest daughter, Annabelle, attended the service. The 14-year-old was among those killed, according to relatives.

"We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends," Sherri Pomeroy, her mother, told the Associated Press. "Neither of us has made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can."

Scott Pomeroy, Annabelle Pomeroy’s uncle, posted a tribute to his niece on Facebook.

“Heaven truly gained a real beautiful angel this morning along with many more,” he said. “I lost a lot of friends and family this morning, but that just means Jesus needed them more.”

Since the shooting, Scott Pomeroy has also posted on Facebook numerous Bible verses and words of encouragement.

Bryan Holcombe

As the church service continued Sunday morning, Bryan Holcombe, an associate pastor, was walking up to the podium to lead the congregation in worship when the shooting began, according to The Washington Post. His parents, Joe and Claryce Holcombe, said he was killed in the gunfire.

Several of his family members, including his wife, also were killed in the attack, the parents said.

Bryan Holcombe, who was filling in for the pastor, also did prison ministry and would often bring his ukulele to sing for the inmates, his cousin Nick Uhlig told the Associated Press.

“We knew when he was born, that he was going to be a preacher,” Joe Holcombe, his father, told The Washington Post. “His first word was God.”

Karla Holcombe

Karla Holcombe, Bryan Holcombe’s wife of more than two decades, was also killed in the attack.

A mother and grandmother, Karla Holcombe was described by friends as a generous and loving person. Like her husband, she had also volunteered at prisons and taught Sunday School classes, the Daily Beast reported.

Bryan and Karla Holcombe owned a canvas repair shop in Floresville, Texas, according to the Daily Beast. They also would often post photos of their children and grandchildren on social media.

“They really were loving people,” friend Jenna Brown told the Daily Beast. “They were about as close to a true life of Christ as you could get.”

Crystal Holcombe

Crystal Holcombe was killed Sunday in church. She was eight months pregnant, according to the Associated Press.

Before loved ones started to post on her Facebook page, frantically searching to see if she survived the massacre, Crystal Holcombe posted about her two daughters, Megan and Emily, who had done well in their 4-H Club’s food challenge. She also posted earlier this month news that her grandfather had passed away.

The Washington Post reported that she homeschooled her children.

John Holcombe, Crystal’s husband, shared on Facebook Sunday morning that the Sunday School lesson this week was from Exodus on manna from heaven. Typically, that lesson is about God providing for people’s needs.

Facebook users have commented on that public post to express their condolences.

"She doesn't even drink, smoke or nothing," her cousin, Nick Uhlig, told the Associated Press. "She just takes care of kids; she raises goats and makes homemade cheese. That kind of thing, you know? They don't go out dancing or anything like that. They're real old-fashioned, down-to-earth."

Her in-laws, Bryan and Karla Holcombe, were also killed in the attack.

Joann Ward

Joann Ward, along with some of her children, were killed in the attack, according to the Dallas Morning News.

During the attack, Ward was “shielding [her] babies from the shooter,” Vonda Greek Smith, a friend of Ward’s, said on Facebook.

Two of her children, Emily and Brooke, were reportedly killed in the shooting. Other children, Ryland and Rihanna, were injured in the attack. Smith posted on Facebook that Ward pushed Rihanna, 9, to the ground and prevented her from being shot.

Smith remembered Ward as “such a joyful, young, vibrant woman” whose children were her whole world.

Emily Garza

Like other children, Emily Garza, 7, was sitting in the back of the church when the shooting began. Her grandmother, Sandy Ward, told MSNBC that she was among those killed.

“I’m numb,” Ward said. “My whole body’s just numb.”

She said the family had been attending the church for several years.

Emily's mother, Joann Ward, was also killed.

Brooke Ward

Brooke Ward, Joann Ward’s 5-year-old daughter, was also killed in the attack, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Her mother, Joann Ward, was also killed.

