Donations pour in for Florida woman who lost baby, then her arms and legs

A GoFundMe account reached nearly $18,000 early Saturday for a Florida woman who lost her baby – and then her arms and legs because of sepsis that started during her pregnancy.

Kayleigh Ferguson-Walker, 31, recently returned to services at her Broward County, Fla., church for the first time since her terrible ordeal, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Today I’m just amazed to be here, to be able to talk, to see, to praise God,” she told the congregation, the newspaper reported.

"Today I’m just amazed to be here, to be able to talk, to see, to praise God." - Kayleigh Ferguson-Walker, 31, a quadruple amputee

Ferguson-Walker’s story has helped raise awareness about sepsis – when the body’s blood-clotting function overreacts to infection -- and also the plight of America’s amputees, a group that numbers nearly 2 million people, according to the Amputee Coalition of America.

Today Ferguson-Walker is still waiting to fully heal before she can be fitted for prosthetic arms and legs.

She told the Sun-Sentinel that she and husband Ramon have no immediate plans to sue anyone in connection with what happened.

Insurance has helped the couple and their 3-year-old child to some degree, but the family started the GoFundMe page for help in meeting other expenses.

Contributions can be made by clicking here.