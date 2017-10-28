Student gets 30 days in jail for bringing bag full of weapons to Trump Tower

A Baruch College student was convicted Friday of taking a bag full of weapons into Trump Tower and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

After a nonjury trial, Judge Steven Statsinger found Alexander Wang, 20, guilty of two counts of attempted weapons possession and a slew of violations from the December 2016 incident.

“I’m deeply concerned about the lack of judgment that would bring a person into Trump Tower with those items,” Statsinger said of the student from upstate Poughquag.

The Fifth Avenue high-rise houses the president’s penthouse.

Wang, a self-described “survivalist,” was busted Dec. 12 for trying to enter the building with a bizarre assortment of items: a knife, garrote, handcuffs, water gun, an M-100 firecracker and a black rope.

Story first appeared in the New York Post.