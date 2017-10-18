The Latest: Police looking for Maryland office park shooter

The Latest on a shooting at an office park in northeastern Maryland (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Police are looking for a man accused of shooting five people at his workplace in northeastern Maryland, killing three.

Authorities say the suspect is armed and dangerous. They identified the man as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. They say he is driving a black 2008 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license plate PC064273.

Gov. Larry Hogan said late Wednesday morning that "the killer remains on the loose."

The governor says the violence at Advanced Granite Solutions left three dead and two in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head.

___

11:25 a.m.

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.