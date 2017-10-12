Boyfriend of slain Maryland teacher reportedly indicted for murder

The boyfriend of a slain pregnant high school teacher in Maryland was reportedly indicted Thursday on one count of murder.

Tyler Tessier, 32, was indicted by a grand jury after being accused in September of killing his girlfriend, Laura Wallen, 31, Fox 5 reported.

Police found Wallen’s body buried in a shallow grave in Damascus on Sept. 13. Autopsy reports showed that she died after being shot in the back of the head.

The remains were discovered more than a week after she was first reported missing, when she didn’t show up for the first day of school. She was four months pregnant with Tessier’s baby.

JURY RECOMMENDS DEATH IN OKLAHOMA BEHEADING CASE

Days before the body was found, Tessier stood hand-in-hand with Wallen’s parents at a news conference, pleading for her to come home.

“There is nothing we can’t fix together – myself and your family… we are just looking or praying that you are safe,” Tessier said at the time.

Tessier was arrested in connection to the murder the day Wallen’s body was found. Her father, Mark, referred to him as a “monster” and “a liar,” and said the family had suspicions that he’d committed the crime.

After his arrest, Tessier admitted to police that he was engaged to another woman at the same time that he was dating Wallen.

Police suggested that Tessier’s motive for killing Wallen was due to the love triangle he created between himself and the two women, Fox 5 reported.

Tessier is reportedly expected in court on Friday.