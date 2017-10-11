Police seek Arizona daycare workers accused of posting video of them playing with sex toys in front of children

Police have arrested one woman and are looking for two others in connection to an explicit video shot at a Chandler daycare center.

Chandler police say they are looking for 25-year-old Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia and 24-year-old Fatina Sawyer in connection to a video that shows a woman using a sex toy at the Superkids Daycare Center located near Alma School and Warner Roads.

TEEN ANNOYED BY GIRL'S SNAPCHATS PLEADS GUILTY TO SHOOTING HER

Police say Garcia has been identified as the woman using the sex toy in the video and Sawyer is the person who shot the video.

A third woman identified in the video, 21-year-old Janae Peterson, was arrested on one count of failure to report. She has since been released from jail.

Police say they were made aware of the video after being contacted by someone who saw it on social media on October 9.

Read more from Fox 10 Phoenix.