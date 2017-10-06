Report: Tulsa police union deletes Facebook post aimed at NFL protests

An Oklahoma police union this week deleted a Facebook post that called out NFL players and referenced the police response to the Las Vegas Strip massacre.

“To the brave NFL players that ran into a hotel with an active sniper…Nevermind, those were police officers,” the now-deleted post read, according to the Tulsa World.

The post first appeared Monday and drew 3,000 reactions before it was removed, the report said.

Mark Secrist, president of Tulsa’s Fraternal Order of Police, told the paper in an email that the post was intended to praise officers who responded to Sunday night’s shooting rampage in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and over 500 injured.

“The meme surfaced after several weeks of discussion on social media about the negative issue with NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem,” Secrist wrote to the paper. “We were only showcasing the heroic acts of our Brothers and Sisters in Las Vegas.”

NFL players have been taking a knee to protest what they see as an unequal treat of blacks by law enforcement.