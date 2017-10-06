Man accused of waging cyberstalking war against ex-roommate

A Massachusetts man accused of waging a relentless cyberstalking campaign against his former roommate stole and distributed personal photos and diary entries from her computer and created fake online accounts soliciting sex in her name that caused men to show up at her home, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Ryan Lin, 24, was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of cyberstalking, the U.S. attorney's office said. The Newton man is set to make his first appearance in Boston's federal court on Friday.

Lin's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message left at his office Friday.

Lin began stalking the 24-year-old woman in April 2016, when they both lived in an apartment in Watertown, prosecutors said. They say Lin hacked into the woman's online accounts and stole private photos and diary entries that included details about her medical, psychological and sexual history. Prosecutors say he then sent her personal information to hundreds of others, including her co-workers, family members and parents' colleagues.

Lin also created fake profiles of the woman on websites dedicated to prostitution and sexual fetishes that said she wanted to participate in a rape fantasy and "gang bang," prosecutors said. The phony posts caused at least three men she didn't know to show up at her home looking for sex, according to an FBI affidavit.

Prosecutors say Lin also made threats to her home in Waltham and a nearby school and sent disturbing messages to people close to her. The harassment caused the woman to move out of state, the affidavit says.

Lin graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in computer science, according to the affidavit. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Field Division, said Lin's actions caused a "huge amount of angst, alarm, and unnecessary expenditure of limited law enforcement resources."

"This kind of behavior is not a prank, and it isn't harmless. He allegedly scared innocent people, and disrupted their daily lives, because he was blinded by his obsession," Shaw said.