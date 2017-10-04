FOX NEWS FIRST: Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend returns to US, could give key info on motive

#LasVegasStrong

Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to the U.S. – met by FBI agents

President Trump visits Las Vegas today, but he'll likely avoid the gun control debate

More details emerge in Sunday's 'obviously premeditated' attack

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump defends hurricane response, says Puerto Rico's debt must be wiped out

Rep. Steve Scalise says his near death on a baseball diamond only strengthened his support for gun rights

THE LEAD STORY: Feds met the girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman at Los Angeles International Airport when she returned to the United States late Tuesday and hope she can help explain what drove Stephen Paddock to commit the worst mass shooting in U.S. history ... Authorities say Marilou Danley, 62, is a 'person of interest' in the case. She was staying in the Philippines when Paddock opened fire from his hotel room and killed 59 people on the Las Vegas Strip. Days earlier, Paddock reportedly sent $100,000 to the Philippines. Investigators are tracking the money’s path and checking at least a dozen financial reports on Paddock’s gambling habits.

'PREMEDITATED' HORROR: Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock clearly planned his attack ... They say he had 23 firearms inside his hotel suite, and set up cameras both inside and outside the room – including on a service cart in the hallway and in the peephole of his hotel room door. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo suspects Paddock wanted to know if police were closing in on him. Authorities also said they found 12 "bump stocks" — legal devices that mimic automatic weapon gunfire.

CONSOLE, NOT CAJOLE: President Trump is scheduled visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to express sympathy for the shooting victims and survivors, and honor first-responders ... But he is expected to steer clear of the gun control debate, despite Democrats' attempts to politicize the tragedy. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the purpose of the president's trip was to "grieve with the friends and family of the victims” and offer “support to those recovering from wounds."

PROUD OF PUERTO RICO RESPONSE: President Trump defended his administration's response to Hurricane Maria, saying "we may have done our best work here, but it hasn't been appreciated." ... But the president also raised eyebrows during his visit Tuesday when he told Puerto Rico officials they should be "proud" their death toll was lower than that of Hurricane Katrina. As for Puerto Rico’s massive debt, Trump told Fox News Tuesday "you can say goodbye" to the $74 billion tab as the island struggles to recover from the hurricane. Trump spoke to Fox News' Geraldo Rivera after spending the day touring the damage left by Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century. "They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street and we're going to have to wipe that out," Trump told Rivera. "You can say goodbye to that."

SCALISE REFLECTS: Rep. Steve Scalise says his ordeal since being nearly killed on a Virginia baseball diamond in June has only fortified his support of gun rights ... In a cable news exclusive interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum, the House Majority Whip cautioned against politicizing his near-assassination and the Las Vegas massacre. "First of all, you've got to recognize, when there's a tragedy like this, the first thing we should be thinking about is praying about the people who were injured," the Louisiana Republican said. "We shouldn't first be thinking about promoting our political agenda." Scalise was severely injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Scalise made an emotional return to Capitol Hill last week.

Tune in to "The Story with Martha MacCallum" tonight at 7 p.m. ET when Martha talks to lawmakers who helped save Scalise's life.

LIBERAL MEDIA JUMPS THE GUN: "The media focuses on the gun before all is known. Focusing on a weapon allows you to spread some blame onto people you already dislike." – Greg Gutfeld, on "The Five," sounding off on the mainstream media and late-night TV hosts immediately politicizing the mass shooting in Las Vegas. WATCH

START PROFILING WHITE MEN?: "In terms of Latinos and African-Americans, They are afraid of white men with 42 guns in their arsenal who walk around with a grievance." –Columnist Ruben Navarrette, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," arguing that the Las Vegas massacre shows what white men who purchase large supplies of weapons and ammunition should be profiled. WATCH

Yahoo says all 3 billion accounts affected in 2013 hack.

Equifax awarded $7 million anti-fraud prevention contract by IRS.

Ford to cut $14 billion in costs, invest in trucks, electric cars: CEO.

Auto sales rebound in September.

Newt Gingrich: A 21st century plan for prosperity for Puerto Rico.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, Rep. Sean Duffy: Making Puerto Rico great again.

Dr. Keith Ablow: The path out of the Las Vegas tragedy.

Why are U.S. aid policies in Iraq helping Iran, hurting Christian and Yazidi minorities?

Jason Aldean cancels weekend concerts "out of respect" for Las Vegas victims.

Lena Dunham: No way not to politicize Las Vegas tragedy.

Jimmy Kimmel's advocacy for liberal causes on late-night show not against current FCC rules.

Jim Carrey: Batman Forever co-star Tommy Lee Jones didn't like me.

$1,150 iPhone X is one shoppers really want.

Applebee's customers anonymously buying meals for fellow diners.

Disneyland's Jingle Cruise might be gone forever.

Eccentric Jeremy Bentham's head to be displayed as scientists look for clues of autism.

