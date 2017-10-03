Las Vegas shooter installed cameras in and out of hotel room ahead of 'premeditated' attack

The Las Vegas mass murderer who killed dozens and injured hundreds by shooting them from 32 floors up deliberately planned out his attack, which included installing an unknown number of cameras inside and outside of his hotel room, officials said on Tuesday.

As law enforcement continued to seek a motive in the shooting and actively investigated the crime scene at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock shot down at a crowd of 22,000 people at a county music festival Sunday night, authorities said that Paddock’s actions were premeditated.

“This individual was premeditated… obviously premeditated,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference early Tuesday evening. “I’m pretty sure he evaluated everything he did in his actions, which is troublesome.”

Before his attack from his hotel room — where 23 firearms were uncovered by authorities, one of which had a "bump stock" designed to speed up gun discharge — Paddock set up a camera outside of his room on a service cart in the hallway.

Lombardo speculated the gunman did this to scout out if anyone was coming to take him into custody.

“I’m not aware of any transmission, but there were cameras,” Lombardo said. “There were cameras located inside of the room and outside of the room."

The sheriff didn’t specify how many cameras authorities discovered in the hotel room, but noted all electronic evidence found is being investigated.

It will take “a day or two” to process the devices, but a previous FBI analysis indicated there was “no connection… at this time” to terror.

Lombardo also revealed that Paddock’s girlfriend, who was initially sought out as a suspect after the attack, is now seen as a “person of interest.”

Marilou Danley, 62, was the shooter’s live-in girlfriend. She left the U.S. before the massacre, and authorities believe she’s currently either in the Philippines or Japan.

Paddock recently sent tens of thousands of dollars “overseas,” which authorities have speculated may have been to Danley.

A U.S. government source told Fox News that an “immediate relative” of Danley called Paddock “unstable,” and made them feel “uncomfortable.”

“We anticipate some information from her shortly,” Lombardo said of Danley.

In the days since the Las Vegas attack, police have been searching for a motive behind Paddock's shooting rampage, which left 59 people dead and more than 520 injured.

