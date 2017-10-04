Girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman arrives in US

Federal authorities met the Las Vegas killer’s girlfriend at Los Angeles International Airport late Tuesday and will take a harder look at what she might have known leading up to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Marilou Danley, 62, was staying in the Philippines when her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room and killed 59 people at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Days before the shooting, Paddock transferred $100,000 to the Philippines, a U.S. official briefed by law enforcement but not authorized to speak publicly because of the continuing investigation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are still trying to trace that money and also looking into a least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock gambled more than $10,000 per day, the official said.

Although not directly involved with the shooting, Danley is considered a "person of interest," by the Clark County Sherriff.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he is “absolutely” confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock. He added that they “anticipate some information from her shortly.”

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Danley has worked as high-limit hostess at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa in Reno. The resort told the paper that Danley left her job years ago and it had no information on the gunman or his girlfriend.

The report said Danley was married to Geary Danley in Las Vegas in 1990. They divorced in 2015, the report said.

