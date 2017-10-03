Lena Dunham on Las Vegas shooting: 'No way not to politicize this tragedy'

Lena Dunham said there is "no way not to politicize" the shooting which left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The "Girls" creator took to Twitter Monday to share her throughts.

"No way not to politicize this tragedy. It's about gender & race as well as access to guns. Considering it random is comforting & dangerous," Dunham tweeted.

Poet Alex Dimitrov responded to Dunham saying "and capitalism" to which Dunham answered, "Yes."

Fans immediately responded to Dunham's tweet urging the Hollywood actress to keep her opinions to herself.

"After the success you had during the 2016 election, it's obvious that people really care about what you say," one user tweeted at Dunham.

Another wrote, "Cars kill more people annually than guns. This is about humanity, not politics. But thanks for making it about you."

"Are you kidding? You have to be," one person added while another simply told Dunham to "zip it."

The 31-year-old isn't the only celebrity to polticize what is the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Lady Gaga tweeted Monday, "Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly.""Star Trek" actor William Shatner tweeted to his fans, "Why would you need an automatic weapon for self protection? If that many people were coming after you then you have much bigger problems."

Actor Michael Ian Black called the NRA a "terrorist organization."