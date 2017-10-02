At least 20 dead, more than 100 injured in shooting near Mandalay Bay casino, 1 suspect 'down'

A gunman opened fire late Sunday during a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 20 and injuring more than 100, authorities said.

Authorities said one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the shooting. Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were killed.

The gunman, who fired down on the concert from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, was killed by police.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities did not release the suspect's name but said he is a local resident. Lombardo said authorities believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they were looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

Marilou Danley was described as an Asian female, about 4'11 and 111 pounds. Authorities told the public to keep an eye out for a Hyundai with a Nevada plate: 114B40 and a Chrysler with a Nevada plate 19D401.

Authorities first received calls about an active shooting at about 10:08 p.m.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunfire erupted.

Aldean was performing his last song of the night. Initially, those in attendance said they thought the sound was firecrackers. But as the shots continued, Aldean stopped singing and some concertgoers could be heard yelling to each other to get down.

One witness told KSVN that he heard “hundreds of shots.” The gunfire was rapid and reportedly confused with firecrackers.

"It sounded like a machine gun," one vendor told Fox News. "It sounded like more than one machine gun."

Authorities said law enforcement swarmed the hotel and killed the gunman in a room on the 32nd floor.

Some concertgoers stayed behind to offer help to those around them.

“Everybody I saw breathing, I helped.” a concertgoer told Fox News.

Kodiak Yazzi, 36, said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The area is now on lockdown. All clubs and businesses on the strip are closed.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

Zack, who said he was near the stage, told Fox News that his sister witnessed a concertgoer get shot in the head.

Country singer Jake Owen, tweeted, "Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl."

The Associated Press contributed to this report