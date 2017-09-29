Georgia police officer killed, second wounded in shooting

Two Georgia police officers were shot, one fatally, while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the northwestern part of the state Friday.

Polk County Assistant Manager Barry Atkinson told the Associated Press that one officer had called the other to serve as backup and both were shot as they approached the vehicle at around 11 a.m.

Atkison said the wounded officer was shot in the chest, but seemed to have only a minor injury as the bullet struck the officer's protective vest.

Atkinson told AP that two suspects had been arrested, but a third was still at large. A short time later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) tweeted that it had captured a suspect identified as Seth Brandon Spangler. It was not immediately clear whether Spangler was the lone outstanding suspect or one of the arrested suspects Atkinson was referring to.

The agency used the National Blue Alert System to announce their search for the man. The system is used to foster communication between law enforcement and the public, and was created to support families of fallen officers.

